MOSCOW, June 16 Russia's Defence Ministry said
on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike
near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State
leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies
reported.
The air strike, targeted a meeting of IS leaders and was
carried out on May 28, the agencies cited the ministry as
saying.
"According to the information which is now being checked via
various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who
was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the
meeting," RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
