Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10 - war monitor
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday there was high degree of certainty that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead, RIA news agency reported.
Moscow said last week its forces may have killed the secretive Islamic State leader, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
DUBAI Iranian authorities have rounded up at least 50 people suspected of links to militant groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on Sunday, the latest in a wave of arrests following twin bomb and gun attacks in Tehran in early June.