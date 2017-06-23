* Russian ministry says air strike may have killed Baghdadi
* Experts says Baghdadi has no clear successor
* Two aides, both ex-army officers, could take over IS
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD, June 23 If Islamic State leader Abu
Bakr al-Baghdadi is confirmed dead, he is likely to be succeeded
by one of his top two lieutenants, both of whom were army
officers under late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
Experts on Islamist groups see no clear successor but regard
Iyad al-Obaidi and Ayad al-Jumaili as the leading contenders,
though neither would be likely to assume Baghdadi's title of
"caliph" or overall commander of Muslims.
Russia's defence ministry said last week Baghdadi may have
been killed in an air strike in Syria and Interfax news agency
quoted a senior Russian parliamentarian on Friday as saying the
likelihood that he had been killed was close to 100 percent.
But armed groups fighting in the region and U.S. officials
say they have no evidence he is dead and many regional officials
are sceptical about the reports of his death.
Obaidi, who is in his 50s, has been serving as war minister.
Jumaili, who is in his late 40s, is head of the group's Amniya
security agency. In April Iraqi state TV said Jumaili had been
killed, but that was not confirmed.
Both joined the Sunni Salafist insurgency in Iraq in 2003,
following the U.S.-led invasion which Saddam and empowered
Iraq's Shi'ite majority.
They have been Baghdadi's top aides since airstrikes in 2016
killed his then deputy Abu Ali al-Anbari, his Chechen war
minister Abu Omar al-Shishani and his Syrian chief propagandist,
Abu Mohammad al-Adnani.
"Jumaili recognises Obaidi as his senior but there is no
clear successor and, depending on conditions, it can be either
of the two (who succeeds Baghdadi)," said Hisham al-Hashimi, who
advises several Middle East governments on IS affairs.
Baghdadi awarded himself the title of caliph -- the chief
Muslim civil and religious ruler, regarded as the successor of
the Prophet Mohammad -- in 2014. Obaidi or Jumaili would be
unlikely to become caliph because they lack religious standing
and Islamic State has lost much of its territory.
"They don't belong to the Prophet Mohammed's lineage. The
group has no longer 'a land to rule' or 'Ardh al-Tamkeen'. And
none is well versed in Islamic theology," said Fadhel Abu
Ragheef, another Iraqi expert on the extremist group.
"A caliph has to have an Ardh al-Tamkeen, which he rules in
accordance with Islamic law. Failing that, the successor will
just be recognised as the emir," said Hashimi.
Emir is Arabic for prince, and is a title that jihadists
often use to describe their leaders.
By contrast, Baghdadi, born as Ibrahim Awad al-Samarrai' in
1971, comes from a family of preachers and studied Islamic law
in Baghdad.
The appointment of the new leader would require the approval
of an eight-member shoura council, an advisory body to the
caliph. Nut its members would be unlikely to meet for security
reasons so would make their opinion known through couriers.
Six members of the council are Iraqis, one Jordanian and one
Saudi, and all are veterans of the Sunni salafist insurgency. A
ninth member, a Bahraini, was killed in an air strike in late
May.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage)