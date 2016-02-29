GENEVA United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that a cessation of hostilities in Syria was largely holding but that major and regional powers were looking into some incidents that he hoped would be contained.

"By and large the cessation of hostilities is holding, even though we have experienced some incidents," Ban told reporters in Geneva after talks with his envoy Staffan de Mistura and before a meeting of the International Syria Support Group.

"But the task force and all other members of this ISSG are now trying to make sure that this does not spread any further and this cessation of hostilities can continue."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)