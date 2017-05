BEIRUT A bomb blast killed six people and injured 32 in the Salah al-Din district of Aleppo, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday without giving further details.

Salah al-Din is located west of Aleppo's Old City in a district that was part of the last rebel enclave there until it was taken over by the Syrian army in an advance in December.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)