Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side, in Syria December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

ALEPPO, Syria The bombardment of rebel-held Aleppo as heard from the government-held zone of the Syrian city is the most intense for days, a Reuters journalist in government-held Aleppo said on Monday.

"The bombardment did not stop for a moment overnight," the journalist said, describing it as the heaviest heard since arriving in the government-held sector several days ago.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam in Aleppo; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Robert Birsel)