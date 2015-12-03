LONDON Dec 3 Britain has sent eight more warplanes to its base is Cyprus to join air strike missions against Islamic State in Syria, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Thursday.

"Today we are doubling our strike force. The additional eight aircraft being sent to (RAF air base) Akrotiri, are now in the air and on their way," he told BBC radio.

The additional planes were six Typhoon fighters and two Tornados, he said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)