LONDON Dec 2 The gap in views between Western
nations and Russia over the future of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad has narrowed and will continue to do so, British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
"There was an enormous gap between Britain, America, France
and indeed Saudi Arabia and Russia on the other hand," he told
parliament. "We wanted Assad to go instantly, they wanted him to
stay potentially for ever.
"That gap has narrowed and I think it will narrow further as
these vital talks in Vienna get under way," he added, referring
to talks due to resume in the Austrian capital in January.
Cameron was speaking as he urged lawmakers to approve the
extension of British bombing of Islamic State to Syria from
Iraq.
