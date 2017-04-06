Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SARAJEVO British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday a United Nations resolution should be passed before any unilateral action was taken in Syria.
"It is very important to try first to get out a U.N. resolution," Johnson told reporters in Sarajevo.
"I cannot understand how anybody on U.N. security council could fail to sign up to a motion condemning the actions of the regime that is almost certainly responsible for that crime," Johnson told reporters.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.