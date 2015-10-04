MANCHESTER, England Oct 4 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that Vladimir Putin's
decision to take military action in Syria to support Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad was a "terrible mistake".
"They are backing the butcher Assad, which is a terrible
mistake for them and for the world. It's going to make the
region more unstable," Cameron told the BBC on the first day of
his Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern city
of Manchester.
Russia this week struck at targets in Syria, a dramatic
escalation of foreign involvement in the civil war.
"Most of the Russian airstrikes, as far as we've been able
to see so far, have been in parts of Syria not controlled by
ISIL (Islamic State), but controlled by other opponents of the
regime," Cameron said.
(Reporting by William James; editing by William James)