* Cameron says Britain cannot subcontract defence
* Paris attacks sway MPs towards military action in Syria
* Cameron lost Syria air strikes vote in 2013
LONDON, Nov 26 Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Thursday it was time to join air strikes against Islamic
State in Syria because Britain cannot "subcontract its security
to other countries".
Many Britons are wary of entering into another war in the
Middle East after Western intervention in Iraq, Afghanistan and
Libya failed to bring stability to the region and some believe
led to the rise of militants groups such as Islamic State.
But after Islamic State claimed responsibility for killing
130 people in Paris, some members of parliament who were
reluctant to launch further military action in the Middle East
now feel it is needed to protect Britain from such attacks.
Cameron lost a vote on air strikes against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces in 2013 and must persuade some wary
members of his own Conservative Party and in the opposition
Labour Party to back him if he is to win parliament's support
for military action.
After setting out his case, Cameron appeared to have
persuaded at least two of 30 party "rebels" who voted against
him in 2013, and his foreign minister, Philip Hammond, later
said the government was now "building a consensus now for
military action".
"We do not have the luxury of being able to wait until the
Syrian conflict is resolved before tackling ISIL (Islamic
State)," Cameron wrote in a response to parliament's Foreign
Affairs Committee, which had said a policy to extend air strikes
was "incoherent" without a strategy to defeat the militants.
"It is wrong for the United Kingdom to subcontract its
security to other countries, and to expect the aircrews of other
nations to carry the burdens and the risks of striking ISIL in
Syria to stop terrorism here in Britain," he added.
But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran anti-war
campaigner, wrote to his lawmakers later on Thursday to say
Cameron had not made a convincing case.
"I do not believe the Prime Minister's current proposal for
air strikes in Syria will protect our security and therefore
cannot support it," he said in the letter, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters.
Corbyn said his team of senior lawmakers had debated the
issue extensively during a meeting on Thursday and would meet
again on Monday to "attempt to reach a common view".
CHANGING VIEWS
Cameron said in his 24-page response that the campaign
against Islamic State was entering a new phase, focusing on
command and control, supply lines and financial support -
something that suited Britain's capabilities.
Fearful of losing standing on the world stage, Cameron said
Britain should respond to requests from allies, including the
United States, but said he would not put a vote to parliament
unless there was a majority backing action.
He said he did not want to hand Islamic State a "propaganda
coup" by losing a vote.
The government has not set a timetable for any vote but
Cameron said earlier this week parliament would be able to
consider his case over the weekend, prompting many to expect he
could push for a vote as early as next week.
Cameron told some lawmakers, who fear joining the air
strikes over Syria would make Britain more of a target, that
with the threat to the country already as high as it could be,
the only way of reducing it would be to "degrade" Islamic State.
British politicians are keenly aware of public opinion over
whether to launch air strikes on Syria. A poll by YouGov this
week said 59 percent of people would approve of such strikes,
compared with 58 percent a week earlier.
After Cameron's statement, the Conservative chair of the
Foreign Affairs Committee, Crispin Blunt, said he now believed
parliament should support the prime minister's judgement "that
the United Kingdom should play a full role in the coalition".
Another Conservative lawmaker, Sarah Wollaston, said she had
changed her mind and was now in favour of air strikes.
But others, in Labour and the Scottish National Party, were
less convinced, saying the prime minister had yet to present a
clear peace plan for Syria after the military campaign. Others
feared that air strikes would pave the way for sending in ground
troops, which Cameron denied.
Cameron is hoping to find some support among Labour
lawmakers, who are deeply split over Corbyn's anti-war stance.
Breaking with a British political tradition of using a
"party whip" to maintain parliamentary discipline, Corbyn's
finance spokesman said Labour was considering allowing its
lawmakers to vote as they wish.
"In these sort of issues of conscience it is better to allow
MPs to make their own minds up," John McDonnell told BBC
television ahead of Cameron's statement.
