LONDON Nov 27 Several senior members of
Britain's main opposition Labour Party may resign if they are
forced to vote in line with their leader's view that the country
should not extend air strikes against Islamic State to Syria,
the BBC reported on Friday.
Two months after far-left lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn was elected
leader, Labour is deeply split on foreign and security policy,
curbing its ability to keep the ruling Conservatives in check.
A push by Prime Minister David Cameron to convince lawmakers
to support extending air strikes has exposed further divisions,
with Corbyn writing to his party saying he could not back the
case for military action.
Some Labour lawmakers agree with Cameron, who must convince
some opposition members and several sceptical lawmakers in his
own party if he is to win a parliamentary majority for widening
the air campaign against IS.
The BBC said an unnamed member of Jeremy Corbyn's 'shadow
cabinet', the body whose members follow portfolios mirroring
those of the government, had warned people could quit after the
Labour leader said he could not support the government's case
for bombing Islamic State militants in Syria.
But later, Hilary Benn, Labour's foreign affairs spokesman,
said such differences were to be expected when considering
military action, and although he backed extending air strikes,
he respected Corbyn's right to express his opinion.
"Each individual in the end will reach their own decision
about what they think the right thing to do is and I respect
that," he said, adding that the party would continue discussing
its position on Monday.
"Whatever difference of view there may be on the question of
what the right thing is to do in Syria, we're united behind
Jeremy."
Cameron lost an earlier vote in parliament on launching air
strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2013.
