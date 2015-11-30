LONDON Nov 30 Britain's opposition Labour Party
said on Monday three-quarters of its members opposed bombing
Islamic State militants in Syria, according to a sample of
responses the party received over the weekend.
Prime Minister David Cameron is hoping to win round some
Labour lawmakers so he can gain parliamentary approval for
joining air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, saying
Britain could not subcontract its security to other countries.
Labour is deeply divided over whether to back Cameron. The
party's leadership will meet later today to decide its official
position after the party's leader, veteran anti-war campaigner
Jeremy Corbyn, said he felt Cameron had not made the case.
Corbyn asked members for their opinion on Friday.
The party said in a statement that a 1,900 person sample of
108,000 responses showed 75 percent of members opposed British
air strikes in Syria, compared with 13 percent who back them.
