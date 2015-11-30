(Adds Hammond comment in paragraphs 7-8)
By William James
LONDON Nov 30 Britain's opposition Labour Party
said on Monday its lawmakers could vote according to their
consciences on air strikes against militants in Syria, a move
which may hand Prime Minister David Cameron the parliamentary
majority he needs.
Cameron believes it is time to join other Western powers in
bombing Islamic State, saying Britain could not subcontract its
security to other countries after the militant group claimed
responsibility for killing 130 people in Paris this month.
But he must persuade some sceptical members in his own
ruling Conservative Party and others in Labour, which is deeply
divided on the subject after its leader, veteran anti-war
campaigner, Jeremy Corbyn said he was opposed to the strikes.
By allowing the so-called 'free vote' - breaking with a
tradition for party leaders to instruct lawmakers on how to vote
on major decisions, Corbyn has moved to quell a rebellion in
Labour, which had threatened to engulf his two-month leadership.
"Today's Shadow Cabinet agreed to back Jeremy Corbyn's
recommendation of a free vote on the government's proposal to
authorise UK bombing in Syria," the Labour Party said, referring
to leading lawmakers who shadow the government's portfolios.
It said they were also backing Corbyn's call for the
government to allow a two-day debate on launching air strikes,
much longer than usual because it was "such a crucial decision".
The foreign minister, Philip Hammond, said he was now
confident the government would secure a parliamentary majority
-- avoiding a repeat of the damaging defeat parliament handed
Cameron in 2013, when parliament voted against launching air
strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"During the course of today there has been significant
progress in the task of building a coalition in parliament in
favour of air strikes in Syria and ensuring that when it comes
to a vote that coalition is able to find its voice," he said,
according to the Press Association news agency.
A senior Labour source said Corbyn would argue that Cameron
had yet to meet the conditions set out by Labour at its annual
conference earlier this year, including the provision of "clear
and unambiguous" United Nations support for air strikes.
"There will be a majority of Labour MPs (lawmakers) who will
vote against this, even under free vote conditions. If he
(Cameron) was looking for ... consensus behind the backing for
this war, he certainly is not going to get it," the source said.
Earlier, the party said three-quarters of its members
opposed bombing in Syria, according to a sample of responses the
party received over the weekend.
While many in Labour fear more air strikes will bring more
instability to the region, some of the party's leading members
said they could not vote against them, arguing they were
necessary to ensure Britain's security.
The source said senior Labour lawmakers, including foreign
affairs spokesman Hilary Benn, would be able to argue the case
for military action, and against their party leader, without
being forced to resign as would usually be the case.
(additional reporting and writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing
by Stephen Addison and Richard Balmforth)