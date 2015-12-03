UPDATE 2-Iran coal mine explosion kills 21 -state media
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured scores, state media reported.
SOFIA Dec 3 Britain wants to be part of a reformed European Union and the bloc needs stronger cooperation between its members to fight terrorism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
"I want the European Union to be more competitive in terms of growth and jobs. I want Britain to stay in a refomed European Union," Cameron, who was on a visit to NATO and EU member Bulgaria, said after meeting his counterpart Boiko Borisov.
"We need stronger cooperation in Europe on information sharing and passengers' name records." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Ralph Boulton)
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured scores, state media reported.
NORFOLK, Va., May 3 Climate change poses a global security threat that all countries must fight together, a NATO general said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump nears a decision on whether to pull out of the Paris climate deal.