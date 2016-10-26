LONDON Oct 26 Britain has raised concerns with
Spain over the possible refueling of Russian warships on their
way to Syria, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday, adding that the situation was being monitored
closely.
Spain's foreign ministry has said it is reviewing a request
by a Russian flotilla to refuel in its North African enclave of
Ceuta, as NATO raised concerns that the warships headed for
Syria could be used to target civilians in Aleppo.
"There is the issue that countries enable fleets to move
through international waters, but we are monitoring the
situation closely. We have been raising our concerns with the
Spanish and we will continue to monitor it," the spokeswoman
told reporters.
"The prime minister has been clear that we want to be
working with other partners to increase pressure on Russia to
stop the bombing in Aleppo. That's what really counts here."
