Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
LONDON Dec 3 British bombers attacked oilfields in eastern Syria in the early hours of Thursday, defence minister Michael Fallon said, hours after parliament approved the bombing of Islamic State targets in the country.
"I approved yesterday a series of targets in the Omar oilfields, well heads... the Tornados were successful in striking those targets," Fallon told the BBC
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
HOUSTON, May 3 The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) has concluded that a 2015 explosion at a Torrance, California, refinery then owned by Exxon Mobil Corp could have been prevented, the agency concluded in a report issued on Wednesday.