AMMAN Unidentified jets bombed a major camp of the powerful Islamist Ahrar al Sham insurgent group in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, leaving a large number of dead and wounded, a monitor reported on Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said top trainers from among Ahrar al Sham's leaders were normally at the camp located in the Sheikh Bahar area of rural Idlib.

The insurgent group could not be reached comment. Syrian warplanes over the past 24 hours have intensified raids in the province, which is mainly in the hands of Ahrar al Sham and the Nusra Front, an al Qaeda offshoot.

