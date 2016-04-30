TORONTO A Canadian-run health care centre in Aleppo, Syria that was hit by an air strike on Friday had been evacuated in the wake of another bombing at a hospital earlier this week, a spokesman for the non-profit group that operated it said.

"After the hospital bombing three days ago, they've evacuated all the medical centres," said Avi D'Souza, media co-ordinator for UOSSM-Canada, which operates the Al Marjeh Primary Health Care Centre. "There wasn't anybody there at the time - thank God."

Global Affairs Canada, the country's foreign department, condemned the attacks in a statement.

Minister of International Development and La Francophonie Marie-Claude Bibeau said in the same statement Canadians are "outraged" and the attacks violate international humanitarian law.

Air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo and shelling of government-held areas of the city resumed on Friday, after a brief dawn lull following seven days of violence, a war monitor, a civil defence worker and Syrian state media said.

(Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernard Orr)