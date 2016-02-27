BEIRUT At least six people were killed and several were wounded in two attacks by suicide bombers in Syria's Hama province on Saturday, state media said, hours after a ceasefire took effect elsewhere in the country.

Syria's state news agency said a bomber driving a car loaded with explosives blew himself up in the early hours, killing two people on the edge of the town of Salamiya. Another suicide bomber on a motorbike struck at the entrance to the village of Teeba, killing four people, soon afterwards.

The cessation of hostilities agreed as part of a U.S. and Russian plan does not apply to the Islamic State group, which claimed the responsibility for the Salamiya attack, or the Nusra Front -- an al Queda affiliate that has called for an escalation of attacks.

Syria's government and Moscow have said they will not halt combat against the two militant groups.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria's five-year-long war, told Reuters there was calm in many parts of the country since the agreement took force.

"The (Salamiya) car bomb attack is not a breach to the truce because it occurred in an area where the cessation of hostilities agreement does not apply," the Observatory's Rami Abdulrahman added.

Salamiya is a frontline between government forces and Islamic State fighters.

