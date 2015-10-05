MADRID Oct 5 Russia is escalating Syria's civil war by targeting the moderate opposition, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday, comparing Moscow's effort to bolster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to tethering itself to a sinking ship.

"By taking military action in Syria against moderate groups targets, Russia has escalated the civil war," Carter said in a speech during a trip to Spain. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toby Chopra)