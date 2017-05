BEIRUT A U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase on Friday led to deaths, the governor of the Syrian province of Homs told the Lebanese TV station al-Mayadeen.

Homs Governor Talal Barazi earlier told Reuters the strike on the base near the Syrian city of Homs was not believed to have caused "big human casualties" but had caused material damage.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie)