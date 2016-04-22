DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Four rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Friday, killing two people and injuring four, security and hospital sources said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected on Saturday to visit the town of Gaziantep, 30 minutes drive from Kilis.

Kilis is just across the border from an Islamic State-controlled area of Syria and has come under repeated attack in recent weeks.

A young child and another person were killed last month when rocket fire hit the Turkish town from across the Syrian border.

The rockets on Friday landed near the town centre, local Dogan News Agency said. Sources said the military retaliated with shelling.

