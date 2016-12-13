ALEPPO, Syria The sound of bombardment in the Syrian city of Aleppo had stopped late on Tuesday for more than an hour after a ceasefire deal was reached, a Reuters reporter said, apparently signalling an end of fighting.

Rebels agreed with Damascus's ally Russia that both sides would cease firing ahead of an evacuation of rebel fighters and some civilians from the last remaining opposition-held districts of the city, which was to begin at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.

