FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
Syria monitor, rebel official say U.S.-Russian truce holding in southwest
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Air India break-up an option as Modi pushes for quick sale
Aviation
Air India break-up an option as Modi pushes for quick sale
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
World
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
Movie Review: Mom
EDITOR'S PICKS
Movie Review: Mom
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 17 hours ago

Syria monitor, rebel official say U.S.-Russian truce holding in southwest

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Quneitra, Syria July 8, 2017.Alaa al-Faqir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - There have been no air strikes or clashes in southwestern Syria since a U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire deal took effect on Sunday morning, a war monitoring group and a rebel official said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said "calm was prevailing" in the area since the truce began at noon Damascus time (0900 GMT). A rebel official in Deraa city also said there had been no significant fighting.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian army.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached this week a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" meant to halt fighting between Syrian government forces and rebel groups in the southwest.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Suleiman al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.