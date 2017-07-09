Syria monitor, rebel official say U.S.-Russian truce holding in southwest

BEIRUT (Reuters) - There have been no air strikes or clashes in southwestern Syria since a U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire deal took effect on Sunday morning, a war monitoring group and a rebel official said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said "calm was prevailing" in the area since the truce began at noon Damascus time (0900 GMT). A rebel official in Deraa city also said there had been no significant fighting.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian army.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached this week a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" meant to halt fighting between Syrian government forces and rebel groups in the southwest.