BEIRUT Syrian insurgents, the army and Lebanese group Hezbollah agreed on a 48-hour ceasefire in the rebel-held town of Zabadani near Lebanon's border and two Shi'ite villages in Idlib province, sources close to negotiations on both sides said on Wednesday.

The ceasefire would begin Thursday morning at 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), the two sources said.

A similar ceasefire took place earlier this month in the same areas, but broke down even after being extended to 72 hours, and fierce fighting has raged since.

