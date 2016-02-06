Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference at the Syrian Foreign Ministry in Damascus, in this still image taken from video shot on February 6, 2016. REUTERS/SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV

BEIRUT Syria's foreign minister signalled on Saturday a ceasefire would be difficult or impossible before the borders with Turkey and Jordan were sealed, and before a list of terrorist groups operating in Syria is agreed.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem, speaking in a televised news conference, said he was citing his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who had said "a ceasefire would not be possible before the borders with Turkey and Jordan are controlled, and before agreement on lists of terrorist organisations, it is difficult to achieve that".

Rebel groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad have received supplies via both Turkey and Jordan.

(Writing by Tom Perry)