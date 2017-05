Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks to German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the odds of a ceasefire for Syria being successfully put in place by next week were less than 50 percent.

Asked at a security conference in Munich to assess the chances of the ceasefire deal succeeding, Lavrov answered: "49 percent". Asked the same question, his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier put the odds at 51 percent.

(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel)