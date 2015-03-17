BEIRUT, March 17 A group monitoring the Syrian
civil war said on Tuesday that government forces had carried out
a poison gas attack that killed six people in the northwest, and
medics posted videos of young children suffering what they said
was suffocation.
The Syrian government has previously denied accusations that
it has used chemical weapons in the four-year-old war. A Syrian
military source said he did not have any information about the
alleged attack in the village of Sarmin in Idlib province.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the
conflict, said the six dead included a man, his wife and their
three children. It cited medical sources as saying that they
died as a result of gas released from barrel bombs and that the
chemical used was likely chlorine.
Dozens more people had been wounded in the attack, the
Observatory said.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)