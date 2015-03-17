* Syrian rescuers post seven videos of aftermath
By Oliver Holmes and Sylvia Westall
BEIRUT, March 17 A group monitoring the Syrian
civil war said on Tuesday government forces carried out a poison
gas attack that killed six people in the northwest, and medics
posted videos of children suffering what they said was
suffocation.
A Syrian military source described the report of an attack
in the village of Sarmin in Idlib province as propaganda. "We
confirm that we would not use this type of weapon, and we don't
need to use it," the source said.
President Bashar al-Assad's government has previously denied
accusations that it has used chemical weapons against rebel-held
areas in the four-year-old war. Officials were not available for
comment.
An army statement said dozens of militants were killed in
other areas of Idlib province overnight in clashes and attacks.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
tracks the conflict through a network of sources, said the six
dead included a man, his wife and their three children. It cited
medical sources as saying they died as a result of gas from
barrel bombs dropped late on Monday and that the chemical used
was likely chlorine.
Dozens more were wounded in the attack, the Observatory
said. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
The Idlib branch of the Syrian Civil Defence rescue
organisation, which operates in insurgent-held areas, posted
seven videos on YouTube, some at nighttime and some in a medical
centre.
One video showed three children and a woman, all apparently
unconscious, in a medical centre. A voice off camera said the
name of the village, Sarmin, and Monday's date.
"One of the infants, only a few months old," a male voice
says, shaking, as he films a baby on a gurney with liquid around
its mouth. Two more infants with limp bodies are brought in, one
by a man wearing a gas mask and another carrying a young girl.
"She's still alive doctor," a man checking the girl says.
"Doctor, doctor, she is still breathing."
The Syrian Civil Defence includes more than 2,000
humanitarian volunteers, known as the "White Helmets" for the
hard hats they wear, who work as first responders in a country
where the medical infrastructure has broken down.
Another video posted by the group and shot at night showed a
very young girl, naked except for underwear and pink shoes,
being doused in liquid by people wearing white helmets, her
horrified expression illuminated by their headlamps shining on
her face.
The Syrian Civil Defence said on Twitter there had been more
than 100 casualties, including its own volunteers.
Kurds in neighbouring Iraq have said that Islamic State
insurgents used chlorine gas against military police and
peshmerga forces in December and January. An officer said the
gas was used three times, and that a number of military police
were treated in hospital.
The United States is aware of the reports and is seeking
additional information, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters on Tuesday.
"If these allegations are confirmed, this would tragically
be only the latest example of the Assad regime's atrocities
against the Syrian people," Earnest said.
DAMASCUS GAS ATTACK
A U.N. inquiry found in late 2013 that sarin gas had likely
been used in several rebel-held districts of the Syrian capital
Damascus in August 2013, where hundreds of people were killed.
The inquiry was only looking at whether chemical weapons
were used, not who used them. The government and the opposition
have each accused the other of using chemical weapons during the
civil war which has killed 200,000. Both sides deny it.
Assad agreed with the United States and Russia to dispose of
his chemical weapons after hundreds of people were killed by
sarin gas on the outskirts of the capital.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
also said it had "compelling evidence" that chlorine gas was
used in rebel-held villages in northern Syria last year. It did
not say who carried out the attack.
Officials in Washington regularly accuse Assad of gassing
his own people and say he has lost all legitimacy. But U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that Assad should
be included in negotiations to reach a political transition,
although a spokeswoman later explained that Kerry was not
specifically referring to Assad.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that France and
Britain were "still engaging in policies that embroil the
European Union in the ongoing aggression against Syria."
The statement, released after a cabinet meeting, appears to
be an attempt to drive a wedge between Assad's biggest enemies
in Europe, Britain and France, and other European Union states.
The Syrian government has said it is willing to reengage with
countries who stop supporting insurgents.
Opposition activists have reported many chlorine attacks
over the past year, which they said occurred when explosive
canisters were dropped from army helicopters.
Khaled Khoja, president of the opposition National
Coalition, blamed Assad on Tuesday for the most recent reported
attack: "The psychopathic dictator continues to kill by
chemicals and challenges the international laws."
Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, an expert on biological and
chemical weapons, said there had been several chlorine bomb
attacks in recent days in the area.
"On the face of it, the video of the attack looks genuine.
While chlorine itself it not that deadly, it is being very
effectively used as a weapon of terror, first in Syria and now
in Iraq. It killed three children, who are too little to run
away after an attack."
