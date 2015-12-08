LONDON, Dec 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A generation of
Syrian children are facing "catastrophic" psychological damage
with one in four inside Syria at risk of developing a mental
health disorder from witnessing traumatic events, a global
children's charity said on Tuesday.
The psychological needs of children fleeing four-and-a-half
years of war remain largely unmet due to lack of funding,
spiraling numbers of refugees and over-stretched resources in
host countries, Save the Children said in a report.
"The repercussions for the future mental health of an entire
generation could be catastrophic," Ian Rodgers, country director
for Save the Children in Lebanon, said in a statement.
"In addition to the obvious psychological damage caused
by witnessing traumatic events and extreme violence, there are a
myriad of secondary, under-funded and often over-looked, daily
causes of psychological and social damage once a displaced
child arrives in a new community."
Some 10 percent of children participating in Save the
Children programmes in the Iraqi Kurdistan region had lost at
least one parent, while in Lebanon a "considerable portion" have
been out of school for at least three years, the charity said.
"For children ... being out of school for months or years,
dealing with the acute tension and anxiety at home, as well as
separation from friends and relatives, daily discrimination,
child labour, early marriage, and living in insecure, poor parts
of cities or towns, has a serious and profound impact on their
mental and physical health," Rodgers said.
Normal routines, such as being able to go to school and
seeing their parents carrying out regular household duties, are
crucial for children, Rodgers said.
Among teenagers acute stress is leading to suicidal thoughts
and self-harm, with a few suicides documented in some locations,
said Save the Children.
Other widely reported issues include speech disorders,
problems with hearing or vision, and bed wetting, the charity
said.
"Leaving children untreated has a negative impact later on -
they can become aggressive, depressed, and acquire phobias,"
Reem Nasri, Save the Children psychologist said.
Syria's war, which erupted in 2011, has killed some 250,000
people and created more than four million refugees.
