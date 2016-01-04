BEIJING Jan 4 The head of the Western-backed
opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) will visit China this
week, as Beijing seeks to deepen ties with all sides in the
conflict to help bring about a peaceful resolution.
SNC president Khaled Khoja will be in China from Tuesday to
Friday will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news
briefing on Monday.
China has repeatedly called for a political resolution and
warned that military action cannot end the crisis. Khoja's visit
comes two weeks after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem
visited China.
Hua said that Wang would meet Khoja "to promote a political
settlement of the Syrian issue".
"We believe that the future of Syria should be decided by
the people of Syria, so China is now doing everything to move
the Syrian issue along on the correct path of political dialogue
as quickly as possible," Hua said.
"China's position has received high appreciation and
affirmation from the international community, particularly the
Syrian people."
While relying on the region for oil supplies, China has
tended to leave Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - the United
States, Britain, France and Russia.
Hua urged all parties "to work together to fight terrorism
and push for a ceasefire in Syria".
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)