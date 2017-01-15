BEIRUT Jan 15 The Syrian army and allied
militia clashed with rebels in Wadi Barada near Damascus on
Sunday, threatening to disrupt planned repair works to a pumping
station that supplies most of the capital's water, a war monitor
said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the army and
the allied Lebanese militia Hezbollah had made some gains
against rebels in the Wadi Barada area. Heavy fighting reached
the outskirts of the Ain al-Fija town, where the water springs
are located, the British-based war monitor said.
Wadi Barada, a mountainous valley northwest of Damascus, has
become a major battlefront in the Syrian war, and the damage to
the pumping station has caused severe water shortages in the
capital since the beginning of the year.
The governor of the Damascus Countryside province said on
Friday that engineers had entered Ain al-Fija to repair the
pumping station, as part of a wider agreement that included the
departure of some rebels from Wadi Barada and a settlement with
others who would remain there.
But the plan was derailed on Saturday evening, after armed
men killed the head of a negotiation team who was overseeing the
agreement and repairs, the Observatory said.
A military media unit run by Hezbollah said the army and its
allies captured some positions overlooking Ain al-Fija on
Saturday, after taking two nearby villages in recent days and
edging closer towards the water facility.
The water spring was knocked out of service in late
December. The United Nations has said it was damaged because
"infrastructure was deliberately targeted", without saying who
was responsible, leaving four million people in Damascus without
safe drinking water supplies.
The U.N. warned the shortages could lead to waterborne
disease outbreaks.
Rebels and activists have said government bombardment
damaged the spring. The government said insurgent groups
polluted it with diesel, forcing the state to cut supplies.
Wadi Barada has become the main focus of fighting between
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and
Iran, and rebel groups seeking to oust him, after the government
took full control of Aleppo city last month.
Fighting in Wadi Barada has tarnished a shaky nationwide
ceasefire that began on Dec 30., brokered by Russia and Turkey,
which is one of the main supporters of many rebel groups.
The United Nations estimates 45,000 people live in the Wadi
Barada area, and thinks at least 7,000 people have been
displaced form the area in recent fighting.
