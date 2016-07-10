BEIRUT, July 10 The family of American
journalist Marie Colvin who died in Syria in 2012 has filed a
wrongful death lawsuit in a U.S. court, accusing the Syrian
government of deliberately killing her, the New York Times
reported on Saturday.
Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed in
the besieged Syrian city of Homs in 2012 while reporting on the
Syrian conflict now in its sixth year.
The lawsuit, filed in Washington, said Syrian officials
deliberately targeted rockets against a makeshift broadcast
studio where Colvin and other reporters were living and working.
The lawsuit, to which the New York Time article provides an
online link, said the attack was part of a plan orchestrated at
the highest levels of the Syrian government to silence local and
international media "as part of its effort to crush political
opposition".
Colvin and Ochlik were both prize-winning reporters of wars
in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere. The Britain-based
Colvin, who lost an eye while working in Sri Lanka in 2001, was
working for the Sunday Times at the time of her death.
