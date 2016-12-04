BEIRUT A Syrian rebel commander recently appointed head of a new military alliance in Aleppo has been seriously wounded in an ongoing government assault on the city's opposition-held eastern districts, a rebel official said on Sunday.

Abu Abdelrahman Nour will be replaced as head of the "Aleppo army" he was appointed to lead last week, said Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of one of the Aleppo factions, Fastaqim. A rebel official from Nour's faction, Jabha Shamiya, confirmed he had been wounded on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by Jason Neely)