BEIRUT May 27 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
denied media reports on Friday that his ally Russia had drawn up
a new constitution for his country and presented it to his
government as part of international efforts to end the long
conflict.
Lebanese daily al-Akhbar had reported on Tuesday that Russia
had finished drafting a constitution which would remove many of
the president's powers and set up a more decentralised
government, both possible concessions to rebel groups fighting
Assad.
"No draft constitution has been shown to the Syrian Arab
Republic. Everything which has been said in the media about this
subject is totally untrue," a statement on the Syrian
Presidency's official Facebook page said.
"Any new future constitution for Syria will not be presented
from abroad, but will be entirely Syrian: discussed and agreed
upon by Syrians themselves and after that put to a referendum.
Anything else would be worthless and meaningless," the statement
added.
Bloomberg reported last month that Russia, which supports
Assad, and the United States, which mediates on behalf of the
Syrian opposition, were working on a draft constitution
together.
A peace plan endorsed by the U.N. Security Council in
December called for a Syrian-led transition process that
establishes "credible, inclusive and non-sectarian governance",
a new constitution, and free, fair elections within 18 months.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Additional reporting by Tom
Miles in Geneva; Editing by Andrew Heavens)