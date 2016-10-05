GENEVA Oct 5 Analysis of satellite imagery of a
deadly attack on an aid convoy in Syria last month showed that
it was an air strike, a U.N. expert said on Wednesday.
Some 20 people were killed in the attack near Aleppo on the
U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy. The United States
blamed Russian aircraft. Moscow denies the charge.
"With our analysis we determined it was an air strike and I
think multiple other sources have said that as well," Lars
Bromley, research adviser at UNOSAT, told a Geneva news
briefing.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced on
Friday that he would establish an internal U.N. board of inquiry
to investigate the attack and urged all parties to fully
cooperate.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King)