White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday an aid convoy that came under attack in Syria had been accompanied by a militants' pickup truck armed with a heavy mortar gun, Russian news agencies reported.
The ministry has uploaded part of the footage at its page on YouTube service: here
The agencies cited a defence ministry official as saying footage provided by drones had shown "new details" of the incident on Monday.
Russia has denied reports that its or the Syrian air force had struck the convoy near Aleppo.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.