AMMAN Dec 25 The father of a Jordanian pilot
captured by Islamic State fighters after his plane crashed in
Syria said he did not consider his son a hostage and called on
his captors to treat him as a "guest".
Jordan is one of several Arab countries participating in the
U.S.-led military mission to bomb fighters from the Islamist
group, which holds territory in both Syria and Iraq.
First Lieutenant Muath al-Kasaesbeh, 27, was captured after
his jet crashed in northeast Syria on Wednesday during a bombing
mission against the militants. The U.S. military, which commands
the operation, said enemy fire was not the cause of the crash.
Kasaesbeh, who comes from a prominent Jordanian Sunni Muslim
family, is the first pilot from the international coalition
known to have been captured by Islamic State.
The Sunni Muslim jihadist group has a history of killing
enemy soldiers that it captures on the battlefield and beheading
Western civilians that it takes hostage. Many of the captives it
has killed are Shi'ites or non-Muslims, but the group has also
executed Sunnis for fighting alongside its enemies.
His family has pleaded for mercy.
"I do not want to describe him as a hostage. I call him a
guest," his father, Saif al-Kasaesbeh, told Reuters Television.
"He is a guest among brothers of ours in Syria Islamic
State. I ask them - by the name of God and with the dignity of
the prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him - to receive him as a
guest of his hosts and treat him well," he said.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Peter Graff;
Editing by Louise Ireland)