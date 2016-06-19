AMMAN, June 19 A Syrian jet bomber crashed just
after take-off from Syria's Hama airport after it encountered a
technical problem, a Syrian military source said on Sunday.
The military source, quoted by Syrian state media, did not
say when the crash had occurred or provide any other details.
Several Russian-manufactured warplanes have crashed since
the start of the year, mostly due to technical failures which
defence analysts have generally attributed to age.
A rebel source told Reuters the plane that crashed was a
Russian Mig 21 fighter but this could not be independently
verified.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)