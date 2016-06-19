AMMAN, June 19 A Syrian jet bomber crashed just after take-off from Syria's Hama airport after it encountered a technical problem, a Syrian military source said on Sunday.

The military source, quoted by Syrian state media, did not say when the crash had occurred or provide any other details.

Several Russian-manufactured warplanes have crashed since the start of the year, mostly due to technical failures which defence analysts have generally attributed to age.

A rebel source told Reuters the plane that crashed was a Russian Mig 21 fighter but this could not be independently verified. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)