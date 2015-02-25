* More security, but Syrian burns furniture to keep warm
* Assad orders new living allowance as bread prices rise
* Sanctioned Syrian economy in inflationary recession
By Tom Perry and Laila Bassam
DAMASCUS, Feb 25 This winter is more peaceful
than last for the people of Jaramana, a Syrian town on the
Damascus outskirts that has been spared rebel bombardment since
the army drove insurgents from a nearby settlement last year.
But while the state has brought more security to Jaramana,
a bastion of government support, its residents are experiencing
new hardship. Winter is biting hard, and heating oil is hard to
find. Wood and even furniture are being used to heat homes.
"Now, things are better than last year," said Adnan Tannous,
50, whose district used be hit by 10 to 15 mortar bombs a day.
But while he is no longer scared to go out at night, his
house is cold. "Last year we were able to sort ourselves out
with some diesel. But this year, no way," said Tannous, as his
wife tried to burn wood stuffed into a heater designed to run on
diesel, filling the room with smoke.
Outside, his son used an axe to break up a flimsy cupboard.
"It gives nowhere near the heat of diesel," Tannous said.
With Syria's war entering its fifth year, people in Damascus
appear unfazed by rockets and mortars that still crash into the
city from rebel areas on its eastern outskirts.
Damascus -- President Bashar al-Assad's seat of power -- has
not seen the destruction and deprivation suffered by other parts
of Syria, where rebel areas have been besieged and entire
districts laid waste.
But the economic strain is biting deep in
government-controlled areas where most Syrians live.
The conflict has devastated the economy. The lira has
tumbled, from 47 to the dollar before the crisis to 220 now, and
inflation has spiralled. Taxis metres are calibrated for 2010
and drivers ask for seven times the displayed amount.
Sanctioned by the United States and European states that
want Assad to step down, an economy growing at 3.2 percent
before the war has collapsed into inflationary recession.
The state has hiked prices of subsidised food and fuel. In
January, it raised the price of bread by 40 percent. A bundle of
bread weighing more than 1 kg now sells for 35 lira (16 cents).
BOOMING TRADE IN FIREWOOD
The price of subsidised diesel stands 257 percent higher
than before the war but it can seldom be found at that price.
It sells for double on the black market, if it can be found.
As a result, the trade in firewood has boomed. One firewood
trader in Jaramana said demand is 50 percent higher than last
winter. "Even fruit and vegetable traders are selling firewood,"
he said, surrounded by sacks of wood for sale.
"Everything has doubled in price," said Tannous, who earns
the equivalent of $4 a day distributing cleaning products.
To save money, he rides a bicycle instead of taking the bus.
"We haven't grilled meat for two or three months," he said.
Still, his support for Assad appears solid. Thanking the
army, he said security was his main concern. He counts himself
lucky, telling of an acquaintance who made it out of a rebel
area with stories of how people were eating grass to survive.
On the outskirts of Jaramana, ruined apartment blocks in a
former rebel district are a reminder of the devastating impact
of a war that has killed 200,000 people.
The government, which has endured thanks to economic and
military support from allies including Iran, is conscious of
economic fatigue. Assad ordered a monthly allowance of 4,000
lira ($18) for each state employee and retiree in January.
The government says it is facing an economic war waged by
the United States, European governments and Gulf Arab countries.
Trying to lift spirits, a state-sponsored campaign launched
last month urges citizens to "Live 2015 differently", a slogan
displayed on billboards across Damascus. State-run grocers are
offering discounts as part of the campaign.
"LIFE OF A THOUSAND BLESSINGS"
"The state is telling the nation: 'I am strong, I am here,
and I can intervene at any moment,'" said the manager of a
state-run supermarket.
But the oil minister has been quizzed in parliament over the
fuel shortages. Suleiman al-Abbas, the minister, said the
ministry had been forced to ration distribution to the provinces
because of a dearth of locally produced oil delivered to the two
oil refineries, the state news agency reported on Feb. 18.
Abbas said the priority was to secure fuel to run the
military, bakeries, hospitals and the communications network.
Cold weather has also caused a spike in demand.
With Syrian oil fields falling to the Islamic State militant
group in the east, Iran has provided its allies in Damascus with
a fuel lifeline supplied on credit.
Sherif Shahedeh, a member of parliament, said he was
surprised at how well the economy doing in the circumstances.
Yet he had warned Prime Minister Wael al-Halaki the people
needed "warmth, food, and medicine", Shahedeh told Reuters.
According to a U.N. report last year, Syria's real GDP stood
at $33 billion in 2013, almost half its level before the
conflict began in 2011.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood)