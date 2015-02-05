* Rockets hit residential areas, near famous mosque
* Army strikes Islam Army areas, 57 killed - group
(Updates death toll)
DAMASCUS/BEIRUT Feb 5 Rocket attacks killed 10
people in Damascus on Thursday and wounded at least 50, a
monitoring group said, in the second heavy bombardment by Islam
Army insurgents in less than two weeks.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors
violence in Syria, also said the army had responded with at
least 40 air strikes in the Eastern Ghouta district, where Islam
Army is based, and that 57 people had been killed.
Islam Army was formed by a merger of rebel factions in 2013.
It follows an Islamist doctrine and has in the past received
backing from Saudi Arabia.
Syria's state news agency, SANA, said five people had been
killed in what it said was a bombardment by "takfiri
terrorists". "Takfiri" is a term used to describe hardline Sunni
groups who consider other people infidels.
SANA made no mention of army air strikes on Eastern Ghouta.
A witness in Damascus heard more than 30 blasts in quick
succession and said they appeared to come from shells fired from
the east.
The radio station Sham FM said the projectiles had hit at
least five areas. Images posted on social media were said to
show plumes of smoke rising above the city.
A message on a Twitter account thought to belong to Islam
Army chief Zahran Alloush said the attack was a taste of what
the Syrian military had done to Ghouta. He described Damascus as
a "military zone" this week, and said his group would respond to
air force strikes.
SANA showed photographs of damaged cars and buildings and
wounded people being treated in hospital. State television said
three missiles had hit areas around the ancient Umayyad Mosque,
located in the capital's Old City.
Around 200,000 people have been killed since 2011 in Syria's
civil war, which pits President Bashar al-Assad against a range
of rebel groups including Islamist brigades and hardline
jihadists such as Islamic State and al Qaeda's Nusra Front.
U.S-led forces are bombarding Islamic State in both Syria and
Iraq.
Elsewhere on Thursday, the air force attacked areas
northeast of Damascus including the city of Douma and the town
of Arbin, killing 35 people and wounding around 140, the
Observatory said.
A video posted by the media arm of rebel fighters in the
south showed huge clouds of smoke rising between buildings in
what a voiceover said was Douma.
On Jan. 25, Islam Army mounted one of the heaviest attacks
on Damascus in over a year, firing at least 38 rockets and
killing seven people, the Observatory said.
On Sunday in Damascus, a bomb claimed by the Nusra Front
tore apart a bus carrying Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Sylvia Westall; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)