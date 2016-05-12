UPDATE 3-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)
BEIRUT May 12 The Red Cross said an aid convoy was refused entry to a besieged Syrian town on Thursday, blocking what would have been the first supplies for its residents for more than three years.
The town of Daraya, on the outskirts of Damascus, is held by rebels and has long been under siege by government forces and their allies.
The United Nations said this month Syria's government was refusing U.N. demands to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of people. There are almost 500,000 Syrians trapped and cut off from aid by warring sides including the government, insurgents and Islamic State, the United Nations says. (Reporting by John Davison)
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.