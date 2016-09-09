GENEVA, Sept 10 The United States and Russia
hailed a breakthrough deal on Saturday to put Syria's peace
process back on track, including a nationwide ceasefire
effective from sundown on Monday, improved aid access and joint
targeting of banned Islamist groups.
"Today, Sergei Lavrov and I, on behalf of our president and
our countries call on every Syrian stakeholder to support the
plan that the United States and Russia have reached, to ...
bring this catastrophic conflict to the quickest possible end
through a political process," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that despite
continuing mistrust, the two sides had developed five documents
that would enable coordination of the fight against terrorism
and a revival of Syria's failed truce in an enhanced form.
"This all creates the necessary conditions for resumption of
the political process which has been stalling for a long time,"
Lavrov told a news conference.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Tom
Brown)