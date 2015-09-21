(Adds quotes, background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 21 Justice will catch up with
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad even if he remains in power
under a negotiated end to Syria's war, U.N. human rights
investigator Carla del Ponte said on Monday.
"Assad is the president, so let's deal with the institution
of president. If we can achieve a ceasefire with the president,
why not? But afterwards, justice will come," del Ponte told
reporters.
"You remember in former Yugoslavia, Milosevic was president,
and it was a peace negotiation at Dayton and they achieved an
agreement? And Milosevic was still president, but justice could
be done. Just an example from the past."
Del Ponte was chief prosecutor for the international court
which put former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic on trial
in 2002, seven years after he signed a peace treaty to end the
war in the former Yugoslavia. Milosevic died in his cell in
2006, before his trial was concluded.
This month European countries and the United States have
moved away from demanding Assad's immediate ouster, saying
instead that the timing of his exit could be part of a
negotiated peace deal.
Asked if she thought justice would catch up with Assad, Del
Ponte said: "Yes. It must be done."
Del Ponte is a member of the U.N. independent commission of
inquiry that has been investigating human rights abuses in Syria
for four years, and which has drawn up five confidential lists
of names of suspects.
The immediate priority was to end the war, Del Ponte said,
but she hoped an ad hoc tribunal like the courts set up to try
crimes committed in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda could also be
established for Syria.
The court would need to be established by the U.N. Security
Council, which means it would run the risk of being blocked by
China or Russia, two permanent members of the Security Council
that have frequently vetoed U.N. resolutions critical of Assad.
Del Ponte said the thousands of Syrian refugees who had
entered Europe would "accelerate the solution" because European
states were confronted with a problem that they need to solve
immediately.
"It is a great pressure because of the cost, the expense.
Politically it's important. So I hope. Welcome refugees, welcome
to Europe."
