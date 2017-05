U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures at a news conference after a meeting during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA There has been "modest" progress in delivering humanitarian aid to besieged Syrians, but the government is still preventing medical and surgical supplies from entering some areas, which is "unacceptable", the United Nations envoy said on Thursday.

Staffan de Mistura, speaking to reporters after a weekly meeting of the humanitarian task force, composed of major and regional powers, said that in coming days he would name a senior official to handle the politically-sensitive issue of tens of thousands of detainees.

(Reporting By John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay)