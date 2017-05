United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks to media following a high level meeting on Syria by the United Nations Security Council at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

GENEVA United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura was in deep talks after the United States suspended talks with Russia on the conflict, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"He is still in intensive consultations on the way forward," spokeswoman Jessy Chahine told a news briefing in Geneva. "He is of course consulting with his team and other relevant stake-holders."

The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow of not living up to its commitments under the Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)