MOSCOW, June 6 Russian warplanes did not hit the
Syrian town of Ashara in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on
Monday where at least 17 people were reportedly killed in an air
raid, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Russia's air forces did not carry out any combat missions in
the area, Russian news agencies quoted Defence Ministry
spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.
Syrian and Russian warplanes killed at least 17 people in an
air raid on a market in Ashara, the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights monitoring group reported. Eight children were among
those killed and the toll was expected to rise, it said.
