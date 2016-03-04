(Adds quotes, details of operations)
COPENHAGEN, March 4 Denmark's government will
present proposals soon to expand its mission against Islamic
State into Syria, including air strikes, Prime Minister Lars
Lokke Rasmussen's office said on Friday.
If approved by parliament, F-16 fighters, C130J transport
aircraft and 400 military personal, including special operations
forces and support staff, would take part in the Syria campaign
by the middle of the year. Danish forces have already seen
action against Islamic State in Iraq.
Parliament is expected to vote on the proposals in separate
readings on April 1 and April 19. The main political parties
have already said they backed the proposal, at a cross-party
committee meeting that included the defence and foreign
ministers.
Denmark's expanded mission into Syria comes after direct
requests from France and the United States, Foreign Minister
Kristian Jensen told reporters after the committee meeting.
The defence ministry said the larger mission would make
Denmark one of the highest contributors per capita in the fight
against the militant group.
"The fight against ISIL will be long and the terrorist
organisation's horrible ideology cannot be defeated with
military means alone," its statement said, using a different
acronym used for Islamic State.
"Therefore the government will also increase efforts along
the civilian track - stabilisation of liberated areas, stopping
ISIL's finiancial sources, stopping foreign fighters and
counteracting ISIL's propaganda," it said.
Denmark contributed seven F-16 in 2014 to the U.S.-led
coalition's air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq but pulled
them back for maintenance last year. The jets are expected to
return to service in the coming months.
Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen called for Danish air
strikes in Syria following the multiple attacks in Paris on Nov.
13 that killed 130 people.
Denmark, whose former prime minister, Anders Fogh Rasmussen,
served as the head of NATO until 2014, has a history of military
contributions in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
