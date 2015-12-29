(Adds insurgent car bombs, more air strikes)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT Dec 29 Syrian troops backed by heavy
aerial bombardment pushed towards a strategic town in the
southern province of Deraa on Tuesday after capturing a nearby
military base, the army said.
The Syrian army said it retook Brigade 82, one of the
largest bases north of the mainly rebel-held town of Sheikh
Maskin, whose capture by rebels earlier this year threatened the
army's supply routes to the south.
A group monitoring the war said later on Tuesday that
insurgents were putting up fierce resistance and that fighting
raged on, counting more than two dozen air strikes during the
assault.
The army offensive towards Sheikh Maskin is part of the
first major assault in southern Syria since Russia launched air
strikes on Sept. 30 to support its ally President Bashar
al-Assad.
The army also said in a news flash on state television it
had recaptured the Al Hesh hills, northwest of Sheikh Maskin.
The hilltops, held by the rebels for about a year, overlook much
of rebel-held western Deraa.
The aerial bombardment supporting Tuesday's ground offensive
appeared to be carried out by Russian jets, the monitoring group
said.
Russia has until recently focused its bombing on insurgent
targets in northwestern Syria and coastal areas to help the
Syrian army claw back territory it lost earlier this year.
Sheikh Maskin, the main goal of the army's southern
campaign, lies on one of the main supply routes from the capital
Damascus to the city of Deraa, close to the border with Jordan.
Activists say Russian air strikes, in which missiles and
bombs are launched from high altitude, are distinct from Syrian
air force strikes which rely more on untreated barrel bombs
dropped from helicopters flying at lesser height.
Russian strikes tend to be more concentrated and precise,
using several aircraft rather than the one frequently deployed
by Syria's military. Residents say their munitions also leave
deeper craters.
The recapture of Sheikh Maskin, located at the heart of
Deraa province, would consolidate the army's hold over the
heavily fortified region which has formed a southern line of
defence protecting Damascus.
A rebel in Falujat Hauran brigade said rebel groups,
including al Qaeda's Syrian branch the Nusra Front, were engaged
in heavy fighting to prevent the town's fall.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring
group said that two large blasts were heard in the area,
believed to be two car bombs detonated by the Nusra Front. It
said there were reports that insurgents had begun to advance
again towards the base.
Rebels still control large parts of the region, that also
borders Israel, but have been largely on the defensive since
their failed offensive in June to take government-controlled
part of Deraa city.
The south is the last major stronghold of the mainstream,
anti-Assad opposition, who have been weakened elsewhere by the
expansion of the ultra-hardline Islamic State group in the east
and north, and gains by the Nusra Front in the northwest.
Non-Nusra rebels in the south receive what they describe as
small amounts of military and financial support from Western and
Arab states. It has been channeled via Jordan, a U.S. ally that
is determined to protect its Syrian frontier from jihadists.
North of Damascus, the army said on Tuesday it regained
control of the town of Maheen, captured by Islamic State last
month, which is about 20 km (10 miles) from the highway running
north from Damascus to the cities of Homs, Hama and Aleppo.
In the northwest of the country, rebels shelled two Shi'ite
villages, killing at least one person, residents said, a day
after pro-government fighters and civilians left the area for
Turkey under a local ceasefire agreement.
(Additional reporting by John Davison; Editing by Dominic
Evans)